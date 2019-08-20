Hostages Released After Police Neutralized Bus Hijacker in Rio de Janeiro - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Police in Rio de Janeiro neutralized the armed man who took dozens of people hostage on a bus on Tuesday, local media reported, adding that the hostages were released.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that 37 people were taken hostage on the bus that was traveling across a bridge linking the suburb of Sao Goncalo to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At least seven people, were released during negotiations with the hijacker.

The suspect, who presented himself as a police officer, was shot dead by a sniper of Brazil's elite police force, the Globo news portal reported, citing a statement by law enforcers. A spokesperson for the local police told other media that the hijacker was carrying a toy gun.

The hostages reportedly did not sustain any injuries.