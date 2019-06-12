Hostages Taken in Prison in Northwestern France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A hostage incident is taking place in the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison in the northwestern French department of Orne, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the Justice Ministry formed a crisis group over the hostage incident.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Last year, French prison officers staged protests, demanding improvement of their working conditions and security measures in prisons amid the increased number of radicalized prisoners and attacks on staff.