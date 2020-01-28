UrduPoint.com
Hostel Located On Grounds Of North Korean Embassy In Germany Must Close - Berlin Court

Tue 28th January 2020

The Berlin Administrative Court has ruled on Tuesday that a hostel operating on the territory of the North Korean embassy in Germany must close, a press release published by the city's official online portal stated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Berlin Administrative Court has ruled on Tuesday that a hostel operating on the territory of the North Korean embassy in Germany must close, a press release published by the city's official online portal stated.

The administrative court upheld a decision made by the German government that prohibits the North Korean embassy from renting its property to businesses as part of UN sanctions placed on Pyongyang. City Hostel Berlin opened in Berlin's Mitte district, on the territory of the North Korean embassy, in 2007.

The city's official portal noted that the decision can be appealed.

The German government attempted for a number of years to shut down the City Hostel Berlin on account that the payment of rent for the premises violated UN Security Council sanctions applied on Pyongyang on November 30, 2016. The sanctions stipulate that North Korean diplomats cannot conduct commercial or other professional activities outside of their diplomatic duties.

