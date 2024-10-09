Hostile EU Parliament Piles Scorn On Hungary's Defiant Orban
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Top EU officials took turns assailing Hungary's Viktor Orban Wednesday over democratic backsliding and his Russia-friendly stance on Ukraine, as the nationalist leader delivered a headline address to the bloc's parliament.
As President Vladimir Putin's closest ally within the European Union, Orban's government is at loggerheads with its partners on a host of issues -- from stalling aid for Kyiv, to what the bloc sees as weakening the rule of law at home.
In Strasbourg to present the "priorities" of Hungary's norm-defying EU presidency, Orban depicted a continent in crisis, with the Ukraine war on its doorstep and an acute "migration crisis" -- declaring that "the European Union needs to change."
Lawmakers listened respectfully -- with occasional applause from sympathetic members -- but a rowdy rendition of the anti-fascist anthem "Bella Ciao" rang out as Orban finished speaking, prompting a call to order from parliament president Roberta Metsola who said: "This is not Eurovision".
That was the cue for Orban's critics to take the floor and one by one let fly at the Hungarian leader with a message summed up by Green co-leader Terry Reintke who told him: "You are not welcome here."
Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, speaking right after Orban, pushed back hard -- taking aim at Budapest's hampering of EU support for Kyiv and refusal to join Western efforts to arm Ukraine to fight off Moscow.
"There is only one path to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and for Europe, we must continue to empower Ukraine's resistance with political, financial and military support," von der Leyen said.
