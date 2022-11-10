Hostile States Failed to Destabilize Iran - Iranian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The states hostile to Iran, having been defeated in their sanctions policy, began to directly destabilize the situation in the country, but did not succeed in doing so either, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"When they (hostile states) faced defeat in this policy (of imposing sanctions), they started destabilizing Iran, but this policy failed too," Raisi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Thousands of people have been rallying across Iran since September to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly.

According to protesters, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, saying that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The protests are mainly taking place in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran, and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse the United States and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials.