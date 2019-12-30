Hostilities in Libya Should Be Stopped Without Preliminary Requirements - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The end of hostilities in Libya is a condition for a political settlement in this country and it should occur without any preliminary requirements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The end of hostilities in Libya is a condition for a political settlement in this country and it should occur without any preliminary requirements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A ceasefire is the main condition for the start of political dialogue, and this ceasefire, in our opinion, should happen without any preliminary requirements. It is in the interests of the Libyan people to end hostilities, declare a termless ceasefire and start a dialogue aimed at reaching such arrangements that will be implemented," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival administrations have since practically split the oil-rich country into a political duopoly, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the west.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city was already a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

In late November, Turkey and the UN-recognized GNA based in Tripoli signed an agreement on military cooperation. Both sides have already ratified the deal, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to support the GNA.