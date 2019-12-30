UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hostilities In Libya Should Be Stopped Without Preliminary Requirements - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Hostilities in Libya Should Be Stopped Without Preliminary Requirements - Lavrov

The end of hostilities in Libya is a condition for a political settlement in this country and it should occur without any preliminary requirements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The end of hostilities in Libya is a condition for a political settlement in this country and it should occur without any preliminary requirements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A ceasefire is the main condition for the start of political dialogue, and this ceasefire, in our opinion, should happen without any preliminary requirements. It is in the interests of the Libyan people to end hostilities, declare a termless ceasefire and start a dialogue aimed at reaching such arrangements that will be implemented," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival administrations have since practically split the oil-rich country into a political duopoly, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the west.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city was already a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

In late November, Turkey and the UN-recognized GNA based in Tripoli signed an agreement on military cooperation. Both sides have already ratified the deal, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to support the GNA.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Russia Turkey Split Tripoli Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan April November Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Shahroz breaks silence over “shocking rumors of ..

17 minutes ago

Meeting held to review sewerage system of Bahawalp ..

22 seconds ago

Committee for sustainable development meets

23 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates newly elected La ..

25 seconds ago

About 100,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security i ..

26 seconds ago

28 shopkeepers fined, four booked over profiteerin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.