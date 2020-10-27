UrduPoint.com
Hostilities In Nagorno-Karabakh Leave Over 1,000 Republic's Servicemen Killed - Military

Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh Leave Over 1,000 Republic's Servicemen Killed - Military

The Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Tuesday reported that the total number of its servicemen killed in hostilities with Azerbaijani forces had increased by 35 to over 1,000

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Tuesday reported that the total number of its servicemen killed in hostilities with Azerbaijani forces had increased by 35 to over 1,000.

The names of all 35 deceased servicemen were published by the ministry on its official website. As of Tuesday, the death toll from clashes on the contact line is 1,008.

Heavy fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of initiating the hostilities. The international community has strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue.

The US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities last month, entered into force at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on October 26.

