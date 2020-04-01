UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hostilities Increasing In Ukraine Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - ICRC Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:59 PM

Hostilities Increasing in Ukraine Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - ICRC Official

Hostilities in Ukraine have become even more intense despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with at least one civilian death and four civilian injuries registered since the beginning of the outbreak, the communication coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Ukraine has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Hostilities in Ukraine have become even more intense despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with at least one civilian death and four civilian injuries registered since the beginning of the outbreak, the communication coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Ukraine has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ukraine's COVID-19 case count is climbing toward 670, with 17 fatalities.

"In Ukraine, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict is on-going with the flare-ups more intensive than in the period before. Since the pandemic, at least four civilians were wounded in the crossfire, while this weekend one more civilian, a woman, died of conflict-related injuries.

Moreover, last week, one civilian woman activated an explosive device with her bicycle, which left scars on her face and hands," Sanela Bajrambasic said.

The ICRC official added that the combination of increasing hostilities and preventive measures to tackle the coronavirus was making people in Ukraine "even more vulnerable."

"This particularly concerns the elderly who remain one of the categories of people the most affected by the conflict and living in the area of the contact line in Donbas," Bajrambasic went on to say.

Related Topics

Ukraine Died Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

1 minute ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

3 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

15 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

31 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

36 minutes ago

UNHCR donates five ambulances to KP Govt

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.