Hostilities Increasing in Ukraine Despite Coronavirus Pandemic - ICRC Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Hostilities in Ukraine have become even more intense despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with at least one civilian death and four civilian injuries registered since the beginning of the outbreak, the communication coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Ukraine has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ukraine's COVID-19 case count is climbing toward 670, with 17 fatalities.

"In Ukraine, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict is on-going with the flare-ups more intensive than in the period before. Since the pandemic, at least four civilians were wounded in the crossfire, while this weekend one more civilian, a woman, died of conflict-related injuries.

Moreover, last week, one civilian woman activated an explosive device with her bicycle, which left scars on her face and hands," Sanela Bajrambasic said.

The ICRC official added that the combination of increasing hostilities and preventive measures to tackle the coronavirus was making people in Ukraine "even more vulnerable."

"This particularly concerns the elderly who remain one of the categories of people the most affected by the conflict and living in the area of the contact line in Donbas," Bajrambasic went on to say.