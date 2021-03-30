UrduPoint.com
Hosting Syrian Refugees Cost Lebanon $46.5Bln In 7 Years - Caretaker Prime Minister

Tue 30th March 2021

Hosting Syrian Refugees Cost Lebanon $46.5Bln in 7 Years - Caretaker Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Hosting Syrian refugees cost neighboring Lebanon about $46.5 billion in the first seven years since the Syrian conflict began, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Tuesday.

"In Lebanon, the massive Syrian displacement weighs heavily on the economy and already cost our country around $46.

5 billion, according to the estimate of the Ministry of Finance for the period 2011-2018. Moreover, it continues to affect the social fabric of Lebanon," Diab told the Brussels-hosted Syria donor conference.

Diab urged for more international help for Lebanon's plan for the gradual return of displaced persons.

Lebanon itself has been struggling with an economic crisis for months, as its politicians have been deadlocked in an attempt to form a government.

