Hosts France Get Kind Olympic Draw As Mbappe Uncertainty Lingers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 08:30 AM
SaintDenis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Thierry Henry's France side are firm favourites to progress following a kind group draw for men's football at the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, as the hosts wait to see if Kylian Mbappe will be made available.
"Nothing is easy," said Henry after the draw, but his side, already amongst the favourites for the gold medal on home turf, avoided potential pitfalls in not drawing Morocco and Egypt.
Les Bleus are in Group A of the 16-team tournament with New Zealand, USA and the winners of the AFC-CAF play-off, as they seek to win a second Olympic gold after success in 1984.
"It's never easy to win a home tournament, I think Brazil and Spain did it (in 2016 and 1992, respectively) but it doesn't happen often," said Henry.
"We will try to make it happen, but it'll be a long journey.
"
It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe is also very keen to represent his country at the Olympics, but he would likely have little time to rest after Euro 2024.
Football's world governing body FIFA does not oblige clubs to release players for the Olympics, which could complicate Mbappe's situation even more.
The World Cup winner's chances of featuring in the hosts' squad as one of their three over-23 players seem all but extinct, however fellow 2018 world champion Antoine Griezmann may still feature despite his recent ankle injury.
But, with under-23 talents like Eduardo Camavinga, Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery also potentially at his disposal, Henry can well expect to top the group regardless.
