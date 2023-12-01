Open Menu

Hosts Germany Look To Legacy Of 2006 'fairytale' At Euro 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Struggling on the field, Germany has declared their readiness for Euro 2024, with the hosts proudly reliant on the infrastructure put in place for the 2006 World Cup.

With full stadiums and excellent weather, the 2006 tournament showcased a unified Germany to the world and became dubbed the Summer Fairy Tale (Sommermaerchen) at home.

With just six-and-a-half months until the June 14 kickoff, the lead-up has been dominated by talk of the misfiring national side, who have won just three of 11 games in 2023.

While some fear an embarrassing early exit on home soil, Germany has made their readiness to host the tournament a point of pride, albeit amid concerns about delays on the national rail network.

