Hosts Ivory Coast Make Perfect Start In African Nations Cup

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Hosts Ivory Coast make perfect start in African Nations Cup

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Hosts Ivory Coast started the African Nations Cup with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the opening match in Abidjan on

Saturday. The two teams' other opponents in Group A are Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

The favourites for the 34th edition of the men's continental tournament are expected to be defending champions Senegal and last time's runners-up Egypt, along with World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

Three matches are scheduled to be held later on Sunday, the second day of the tournament, where the Egypt national team will meet its Mozambican counterpart, the Nigeria national team will play with Equatorial Guinea, and the Ghana national team will face its Cape Verdean counterpart.

More Stories From World