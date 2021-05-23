UrduPoint.com
Hot-air Balloon Crash In Ukraine's West Kills 1, Injures 5 - National Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Hot-air Balloon Crash in Ukraine's West Kills 1, Injures 5 - National Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) A hot-air balloon carrying people crashed during a festival in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region, leaving one person killed and five others injured, the regional branch of Ukrainian National Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the village of Kul'chiivtsi, according to the statement.

"There were the pilot and five people on board the hot-air balloon ... As a result of the crash, a 53-year-old man from Pryluky [city] died. His spouse and other passengers, as well as the 28-year-old pilot from Kiev, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized," the statement read.

The police said they opened criminal proceedings into the crash over violation of aerial conduct, punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

