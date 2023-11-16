Open Menu

Hot Air Balloon Festival To Be Held In Central Myanmar To Attract Tourists

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Hot air balloon festival to be held in central Myanmar to attract tourists

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Myanmar's hilly town Pyin Oo Lwin will hold its famous hot air balloon festival from Nov. 24 to 28 this year to attract tourists, an information official from the event organizing committee said on Thursday.

The five-day hot air balloon event, to celebrate the country's traditional Tazaungdaing lighting festival, is scheduled to take place near the Maha Arnthtoo Kantha Sutaungpyae Pagoda in the town, the official said.

The event is aimed at preserving cultural traditions by bringing together various ethnic groups and fostering values of harmony, understanding, obedience, unity and cooperation. Additionally, it seeks to boost the region's economy, the official said.

A total of 77 hot air balloons, including 32 illuminated nighttime balloons and 45 daytime balloons, will be released during the festival, the official said.

To ensure the safety and security of festival-goers, a subcommittee has been established to oversee and manage the security affairs during the event, the official said.

Myanmar's Tazaungdaing lighting festival, an annual celebration observed on the full moon day of Tazaungmon, the eighth month in the traditional Myanmar Calendar, falls on Nov. 27 this year. In many parts of the Southeast Asian country, the Tazaungdaing lighting festival is celebrated by releasing hot air balloons with lit candles to drive away evil spirits according to religious belief.

