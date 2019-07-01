UrduPoint.com
Hot, Thirsty Italians Reach For Fruit And Veg

Mon 01st July 2019

Hot, thirsty Italians reach for fruit and veg

Fruit and vegetable purchases jumped 20 percent last week in Italy as a heat wave gripped the country, agricultural association Coldiretti said Monday

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Fruit and vegetable purchases jumped 20 percent last week in Italy as a heat wave gripped the country, agricultural association Coldiretti said Monday.

The heat pushed consumers to "change their menu and bring fresh and healthy food to the table or beach", while climatic conditions "favoured the production of very sweet fruits," it said in a statement.

The heat was exceptionally intense for June in Europe last week, with temperatures of over 40 degrees in Italy.

Some crops on the Po plain in northern Italy were severely affected, with losses of between 10 to 30 percent of produce such as watermelons and peppers, said Coldiretti.

Animals also suffered, with stressed cows on some farms producing up to 10 percent less milk than usual, it said.

