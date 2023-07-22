Open Menu

Hot Water Pipe Bursts In Moscow Shopping Mall, Killing 4 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Hot Water Pipe Bursts in Moscow Shopping Mall, Killing 4 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Three more people died in a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to four, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that a hot water pipe burst in the Four Seasons shopping center in Moscow, leaving several victims with burns and killing one person.

"The tragedy at the shopping center took the lives of three more people. My condolences to the family and friends. Rescuers continue to work," the mayor said.

Sobyanin noted that all city services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations were working at the scene.

"We are providing medical assistance to all victims," the mayor said.

Emergency services told Sputnik that three people were injured when a hot water pipe burst in the shopping center, with another 18 people cut off from the exit while "in a safe room."

Moscow city services have been working to eliminate the issue and providing all victims with prompt medical care, Moscow United Electric Grid Company (MOESK) told Sputnik.

"City services are working at the address Kutuzovsky Prospekt 48c1 (Four Seasons shopping center) to eliminate hot water leakage of the heating equipment and networks belonging to the shopping center," MOESK said.

The company added that preliminary data shows that five people were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Water Company Died Family All From

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

47 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

1 hour ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

1 hour ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

3 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

4 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

4 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World