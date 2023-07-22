Hot Water Pipe Bursts in Moscow Shopping Mall, Killing 4 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Three more people died in a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to four, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that a hot water pipe burst in the Four Seasons shopping center in Moscow, leaving several victims with burns and killing one person.

"The tragedy at the shopping center took the lives of three more people. My condolences to the family and friends. Rescuers continue to work," the mayor said.

Sobyanin noted that all city services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations were working at the scene.

"We are providing medical assistance to all victims," the mayor said.

Emergency services told Sputnik that three people were injured when a hot water pipe burst in the shopping center, with another 18 people cut off from the exit while "in a safe room."

Moscow city services have been working to eliminate the issue and providing all victims with prompt medical care, Moscow United Electric Grid Company (MOESK) told Sputnik.

"City services are working at the address Kutuzovsky Prospekt 48c1 (Four Seasons shopping center) to eliminate hot water leakage of the heating equipment and networks belonging to the shopping center," MOESK said.

The company added that preliminary data shows that five people were injured.