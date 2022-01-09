UrduPoint.com

Hotbeds Of Resistance Remain In Almaty Despite Stabilization Of Situation - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Hotbeds of Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation - Authorities

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants despite the overall stabilization of the situation, Deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

"The militants are still putting up armed resistance.

There is stabilization, but there are (also) outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 tv channel.

On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.

