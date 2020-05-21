UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Chain In Vienna To Open Only 1 Of 5 Hotels On May 29 Due To Lack Of Demand - Manager

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:37 PM

Hotel Chain in Vienna to Open Only 1 of 5 Hotels on May 29 Due to Lack of Demand - Manager

The privately run four-star Schick Hotels in Vienna will open only one of its five facilities due to a lack of reservations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Accommodation Manager Sonja Basyouny told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The privately run four-star Schick Hotels in Vienna will open only one of its five facilities due to a lack of reservations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Accommodation Manager Sonja Basyouny told Sputnik on Thursday.

Starting April 14, Austria began to weaken its restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus in two-week increments. The next stage is scheduled for May 29 and includes the opening of hospitality businesses. Conduct seminars and meetings in hotels with up to 100 people will also be allowed.

"At the moment, we do not have reservations at all. On May 29, we will open one of our five hotels the Hotel Stefanie. After that, we will continue to monitor the situation, gradually opening the rest of the hotels, when demand and the number of bookings increase," Basyouny said.

According to Basyouny, for each of the hotels in this chain, an accommodation manager is now responsible and, in case of a reservation request, redirects the client to the Hotel Stefanie.

For example, the Hotel Am Parkring will not open until July 1, at least.

"The opening now does not make any sense and is financially unbearable. Vienna's market is very dependent on foreign tourists and business travelers. Until air traffic resumes and travel restrictions are lifted, a very difficult time awaits us," the manager said.

Given the improving epidemiological situation, on June 15, Austria will open borders with Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while the authorities are also working to fully reopen the country's borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the middle of June.

Meanwhile, the ban on air traffic remains for such countries as Russia, China, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Belarus.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Iran Russia China France Hotel Traffic Germany Vienna Austria Spain Italy United Kingdom Belarus Czech Republic Slovakia Switzerland Liechtenstein Netherlands Hungary April May June July Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

2 hours ago

AC seals two testing coronavirus labs in Bajaur

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Shooter at US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi 'Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.