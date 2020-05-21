Hotel Chain in Vienna to Open Only 1 of 5 Hotels on May 29 Due to Lack of Demand - Manager

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The privately run four-star Schick Hotels in Vienna will open only one of its five facilities due to a lack of reservations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Accommodation Manager Sonja Basyouny told Sputnik on Thursday.

Starting April 14, Austria began to weaken its restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus in two-week increments. The next stage is scheduled for May 29 and includes the opening of hospitality businesses. Conduct seminars and meetings in hotels with up to 100 people will also be allowed.

"At the moment, we do not have reservations at all. On May 29, we will open one of our five hotels the Hotel Stefanie. After that, we will continue to monitor the situation, gradually opening the rest of the hotels, when demand and the number of bookings increase," Basyouny said.

According to Basyouny, for each of the hotels in this chain, an accommodation manager is now responsible and, in case of a reservation request, redirects the client to the Hotel Stefanie.

For example, the Hotel Am Parkring will not open until July 1, at least.

"The opening now does not make any sense and is financially unbearable. Vienna's market is very dependent on foreign tourists and business travelers. Until air traffic resumes and travel restrictions are lifted, a very difficult time awaits us," the manager said.

Given the improving epidemiological situation, on June 15, Austria will open borders with Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while the authorities are also working to fully reopen the country's borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the middle of June.

Meanwhile, the ban on air traffic remains for such countries as Russia, China, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Belarus.