UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Collapse In China Kills 17, Injures 28 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:23 PM

Hotel Collapse in China Kills 17, Injures 28 - Authorities

The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has more than tripled, after a dozen bodies were pulled from under the rubble

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has more than tripled, after a dozen bodies were pulled from under the rubble.

Chinese media initially said that five people died after a two-floor hotel came down in the Linfen urban district in the early hours of Saturday. The cause of the collapse is not known.

The regional emergencies authorities said 17 bodies had been recovered by Saturday night. Further 28 people were rescued from under the debris. Seven were seriously injured.

There are fears that more people could be trapped. The search-and-rescue operation continues. More than 710 people are involved in the rescue effort, including police officers, firefighters, paramilitary, local residents and search dogs.

Related Topics

Injured Police China Hotel Died Linfen Media From

Recent Stories

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

14 seconds ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

16 seconds ago

FCDO will focus on delivering UK aid with consulta ..

17 seconds ago

Thorpe urges caution after Banton fireworks lead t ..

22 seconds ago

Ghani Approves Several Afghan High Council for Nat ..

8 minutes ago

Levis force seized ammunition in Kohlu

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.