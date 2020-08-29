Hotel Collapse in China Kills 17, Injures 28 - Authorities

The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has more than tripled, after a dozen bodies were pulled from under the rubble

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has more than tripled, after a dozen bodies were pulled from under the rubble.

Chinese media initially said that five people died after a two-floor hotel came down in the Linfen urban district in the early hours of Saturday. The cause of the collapse is not known.

The regional emergencies authorities said 17 bodies had been recovered by Saturday night. Further 28 people were rescued from under the debris. Seven were seriously injured.

There are fears that more people could be trapped. The search-and-rescue operation continues. More than 710 people are involved in the rescue effort, including police officers, firefighters, paramilitary, local residents and search dogs.