UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Collapse Traps 70 In Eastern China

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

Hotel collapse traps 70 in eastern China

Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said.

Xinjia Hotel collapsed around 7:30 pm (1130 GMT) and around 23 people had been rescued by 9:00 pm, according to a Quanzhou city government statement.

The 80-room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients, the People's Daily state newspaper reported.

State news agency Xinhua said rescue efforts were ongoing.

Related Topics

China Hotel Quanzhou Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Navy sailor gets coronavirus in Italy

4 minutes ago

Iranian commander killed near Damascus: monitor

4 minutes ago

Labuschagne hits century but South Africa sweep se ..

4 minutes ago

Cyprus police use tear gas at protest against cros ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic rights to women: Z ..

40 minutes ago

All seven Industrial Town Associations agree to ma ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.