UrduPoint.com

Hotel Explosion In Havana Kills 4 People - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Hotel Explosion in Havana Kills 4 People - Authorities

Four people died following an explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Four people died following an explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said.

"Four people have been confirmed dead currently," the administration tweeted.

Moreover, the authorities said that 13 people are missing after the incident.

According to preliminary information, "the explosion was caused by a gas leak," the authorities added.

Related Topics

Dead Hotel Died Havana Gas

Recent Stories

US Did Not Provide Ukraine Specific Intel to Targe ..

US Did Not Provide Ukraine Specific Intel to Target Russia's Moskva Warship - Wh ..

1 minute ago
 Over 8.323m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 8.323m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

1 minute ago
 Two boys drowned in canal water

Two boys drowned in canal water

1 minute ago
 PFA stops production of five tea shops over unhygi ..

PFA stops production of five tea shops over unhygienic conditions

1 minute ago
 Biden to Sign Ukraine Lend-Lease Act on Monday - W ..

Biden to Sign Ukraine Lend-Lease Act on Monday - White House

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.