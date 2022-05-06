Hotel Explosion in Havana Kills 4 People - Authorities

Four people died following an explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Four people died following an explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said.

"Four people have been confirmed dead currently," the administration tweeted.

Moreover, the authorities said that 13 people are missing after the incident.

According to preliminary information, "the explosion was caused by a gas leak," the authorities added.