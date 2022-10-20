Hotel for Refugee Accommodation Burns Down in German City of Rostock, No Injuries - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A hotel, which was intended for accommodating Ukrainian refugees, has almost completely burnt down as a result of a possible arson in the German city of Rostock, with no injuries reported, a Mecklenburg-Vorpommern police department said on Thursday.

"The hotel was intended for accommodation of Ukrainian refugees.

The police suspect that the fire was caused by an arson, and the criminal investigation service of Wismar has been deployed to the site," the police said in a statement.

On Thursday night, one of the walls of the Gross Stromkendorf community hotel in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern caught fire, the police said.

The hotel's residents managed to leave the premises in time and nobody was injured, it added.