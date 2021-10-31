UrduPoint.com

Hotel In Egypt's Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases - Consul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) A hotel was closed in the Egyptian beach resort town of Hurghada after over two dozen Russian tourists, including children, suffered from poisoning there, Victor Voropayev, the General Consul of the Russian Federation in Hurghada, told Sputnik.

"The local sanitary authorities have decided to close for 48 hours the AMC Royal hotel located in Hurghada, where guests were hospitalized due to poisoning. Tourists are being relocated to other hotels," Voropayev said.

On Saturday, a relative of one of the tourists at the hotel told Sputnik that around 30 people staying there, including small children, were hospitalized with high fever and poisoning symptoms.

According to Voropayev, the Russian consulate is working on getting full information related to the incident.

