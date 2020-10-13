UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Owners Rally In Paris In Bid To Get State Aid Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Hotel Owners Rally in Paris in Bid to Get State Aid Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Hotel owners have partially blocked traffic on the Ring Road in the French capital of Paris, demanding that authorities provide support packages to the crisis-hit industry after restrictive measures were intensified following a surge in COVID-19 infections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Hotel owners have partially blocked traffic on the Ring Road in the French capital of Paris, demanding that authorities provide support packages to the crisis-hit industry after restrictive measures were intensified following a surge in COVID-19 infections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Paris city administration declared maximum coronavirus alert last week, and ordered closures of bars, swimming pools and gyms for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus. Other health measures, such as the requirement to wear masks in shared spaces, and social distancing rules, were reintroduced in July.

In a video footage provided by the correspondent, protesters can be seen holding posters with inscriptions like: "Aid to companies, partial unemployment to IDC [indeterminate employment contract], 'white year' [year free of income tax] for spectacles, and what about us???"

France has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the daily numbers steadily increasing since mid-summer. The most recent daily record high of 26,896 new infections was confirmed on October 10. To date, France has registered 776,097 COVID-19 cases with a death toll at 32,703.

Related Topics

France Hotel Road Traffic Alert Paris July October Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Ukraine

9 seconds ago

Shaukat Ali will undergo free liver transplant

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Says Two More Avangard Mi ..

45 seconds ago

Ahmed Bashir adds potency to Central Punjab’s bo ..

13 minutes ago

US registers over 46,000 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

Mubadala acquires €200 million shares in German ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.