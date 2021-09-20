UrduPoint.com

'Hotel Rwanda' Hero Found Guilty Of Terror-Related Crimes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Rwandan Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the Oscar-nominated Hollywood movie "Hotel Rwanda" depicting the 1994 genocide in the African nation, has been found guilty of committing terrorism by a Kigali court, media reported on Monday.

The 67-year-old was arrested in August 2020 and faced 13 charges, including financing terrorism, complicity in murder, formation of an illegal armed group, MRCD-FLN, among others. Back then, he refused to plead guilty.

"The court also finds that they (Rusesabagina along with 20 other people) were in this group very aware that they were committing terror acts, they wanted the terror acts committed and this is evidenced by the work that they committed while in that political party. They formed FLN ... which attacked Rwanda in 2018 and 2019 and even after that they bragged about it in different announcements and videos," the judge was quoted as saying by the CNN broadcaster.

Commenting on the verdict, Rusesabagina's daughter, Carine Kanimba, told CNN that Rwanda's government violated all of her father's basic human rights.

The movie released in 2004 was based on Rusesabagina's memories. It showed how a hotel manager in Rwanda's capital of Kigali saved over 1,200 Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the 1994 genocide.

The genocide in Rwanda began on April 7, 1994, a day after a plane carrying then President of Rwanda Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, was shot down over Kigali airport. Habyarimana and the president of neighboring Burundi, Cyprien Ntaryamira, were killed. The plane crash was followed by 100 days of massacres.

