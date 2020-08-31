UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hotel Rwanda' Inspiration Rusesabagina Arrested On Terror Charges - Investigation Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:06 PM

'Hotel Rwanda' Inspiration Rusesabagina Arrested on Terror Charges - Investigation Bureau

Paul Rusesabagina, the former luxury hotel manager who is believed to have sheltered 1,200 Rwandan citizens during the 1994 genocide in the African country and was the subject of the 2004 Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, has been arrested on terror-related charges, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Paul Rusesabagina, the former luxury hotel manager who is believed to have sheltered 1,200 Rwandan citizens during the 1994 genocide in the African country and was the subject of the 2004 Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, has been arrested on terror-related charges, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said on Monday.

"RIB informs the general public that, through international cooperation, Paul Rusesabagina was arrested and is in the custody of RIB ... Rusesabagina is suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits including MRCD [Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change] and PDR-Ihumure, operating out of various places in the region and abroad," investigators said in a Twitter thread.

The Rwandan authorities had issued an international arrest warrant against Rusesabagina, who had previously been living in exile. He is being held in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, and faces charges of terrorism, arson, kidnap, and murder, the RIB said.

In a separate tweet, Johnston Busingye, Rwanda's minister of justice and attorney general, praised international efforts to detain Rusesabagina.

"Those suspected of killing and wreaking terror on Rwandans, those suspected of masterminding, sponsoring or financing terror against Rwandans, will be brought to justice. Thanks to international cooperation, global efforts to apprehend them continue to be pooled," the justice minister said.

Rusesabagina, who has been a staunch critic of the current Rwandan government, is said to have offered shelter to 1,200 Rwandans at Kigali's Mille Collines hotel in 1994 amid the genocide that left an estimated 800,000 people dead.

The event was adapted into a 2004 film that went on to receive nominations for three academy Awards.

US President George W Bush awarded Rusesabagina the Presidential Medal for Freedom in 2005.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Film And Movies Twitter Hotel Kigali George Rwanda Oscar Event Government

Recent Stories

ERC medical aid aircraft arrives in Damascus to he ..

23 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

23 minutes ago

SECP issues life insurer license to Postal Life In ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, historic bila ..

2 minutes ago

Madadgar-15 provides all possible help to people i ..

16 minutes ago

Conflict-torn Mali at critical crossroads after co ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.