Hotels Evacuation Ongoing In Turkey's Marmaris Amid Wildfire - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Hotels Evacuation Ongoing in Turkey's Marmaris Amid Wildfire - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Authorities of Turkey's resort city of Marmaris are evacuating local residents and tourists from hotels in connection with the wildfire, NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The broadcaster's footage shows that the forest is burning in immediate vicinity of residential buildings and hotels. People are being evacuated as a precaution, as the direction of the wind inspires hope that fire will not reach the buildings.

More Stories From World

