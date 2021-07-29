ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Authorities of Turkey's resort city of Marmaris are evacuating local residents and tourists from hotels in connection with the wildfire, NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The broadcaster's footage shows that the forest is burning in immediate vicinity of residential buildings and hotels. People are being evacuated as a precaution, as the direction of the wind inspires hope that fire will not reach the buildings.