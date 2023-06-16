UrduPoint.com

House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth Of ATACMS For Ukraine - Legislation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 11:50 PM

House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS For Ukraine - Legislation

The House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to legislation introduced on June 12

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to legislation introduced on June 12.

"Of the funds authorized for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative elsewhere in this Act, the committee intends that not less than $80.0 million be used for the procurement of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the legislation states.

The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters earlier this month that Congress is committed to supplying Ukraine with ATACMS, but there's no new view on ATACMS at this point.

The United States has been concerned Ukraine could use the long-range system to strike targets inside Russia.

The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden.

The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Mobile Pentagon United States June December Congress From Million

Recent Stories

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's L ..

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Detinue recovered from police custody

Detinue recovered from police custody

2 minutes ago
 Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding misc ..

Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding miscalculations'

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy Dur ..

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy During His Trip to Moscow - Cleri ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes ..

Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes to continue program: Minister ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.