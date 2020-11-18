House Armed Services Chief Backs Plan to Cut US Troops in Afghanistan to 2,500

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's plan to cut US military deployments in Afghanistan from about 5,000 to 2,500 won an endorsement from House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith in a press release.

"After speaking with the Acting Secretary [of Defense] this morning, I believe reducing our forward deployed footprint in Afghanistan down to 2,500 troops is the right policy decision. At the same time, this reduction must be responsibly and carefully executed to ensure stability in the region," Smith said on Tuesday.

Smith also said after nearly 20 years of armed conflict, Americans and Afghans alike are ready for the violence to end.

Groups like the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and the Taliban will continue to fight and sow chaos, but "ultimately it is up to the Afghans to find a sustainable path to peace," Smith added.

Smith noted that the US military's original mission was to prevent transnational terrorists from launching an attack against the United States from Afghanistan. He urged the Trump administration to coordinate its drawdown with allied and partner nations, to meet original goals of the US intervention to prevent terrorist attacks launched from the nation.

Smith issued the release following a meeting with acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who replaced fired defense chief Mark Esper after President Donald Trump earlier this month.

While the release did not attempt to characterize Miller's views, Miller said in his first address to US forces over the weekend that it was time to come home, according to media reports.