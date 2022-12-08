UrduPoint.com

House Armed Services Panel Leaders Push Back On Calls For Further Oversight Of Ukraine Aid

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 12:39 AM

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith and Ranking Member Mike Rogers on Wednesday pushed back on calls from Republican lawmakers to bolster oversight of US aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith and Ranking Member Mike Rogers on Wednesday pushed back on calls from Republican lawmakers to bolster oversight of US aid to Ukraine.

"We have the Defense Department report before us regularly in classified settings and tell us about this... There is no evidence that we don't have confidence that the money we're giving, the supplies that we're giving (to Ukraine), are going where they're supposed to go," Rogers said during a House Rules committee hearing.

The United States needs oversight of the aid but already maintains it adequately, Smith added.

A group of House Republicans led by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently introduced a measure to increase accountability and transparency of US taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.

The measure was voted down by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday in a vote of 26-22, with the resolution garnering support from mainstream Republicans but failing to overcome the panel's outgoing Democratic majority.

Smith and Rogers appeared as witnesses during the House Rules Committee hearing to provide insight into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which lawmakers are seeking to pass before the end of the year.

The latest version of the NDAA under consideration by Congress would authorize $800 million in additional aid to Ukraine, $500 million more than US President Joe Biden requested.

