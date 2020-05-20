UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:46 PM

House Bombed in Afghanistan's Northern Kunduz Province, Entire Family Killed - Source

A house was bombed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, leaving all the members of the family living there killed, a local source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A house was bombed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, leaving all the members of the family living there killed, a local source told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 2.30 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) in the Mahfali village, located in Kunduz's Khan Abad district.

The bodies of two women and two children have been exhumed so far, and work is underway to exhume others, the source said.

