House Chief Investigator Says FBI Had 'Direct Role' in Failure to Stop January 6 Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The chief investigator of the January 6 House committee told NBC news that the FBI and other Federal security agencies had a "direct role" in the security failures that enabled the attack on the Capitol.

"Law enforcement had a very direct role in contributing to the security failures that led to the violence," Tim Heaphy said in an interview. Trump "was the proximate cause...that said, what happened at the Capitol was also affected by law enforcement failures to operationalize the ample intelligence that was present before January 6 about the threats of violence.

While Heaphy seemed to stop short of holding the FBI primarily responsible for the attack, he said there was "pretty specific" intelligence such that law enforcement agencies could have "done a better job"

The committee's final report had said that law enforcement ultimately could not have predicted former President Donald Trump's actions and thus was not at fault for the attack.