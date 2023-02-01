UrduPoint.com

House Chief Investigator Says FBI Had 'Direct Role' In Failure To Stop January 6 Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:17 PM

House Chief Investigator Says FBI Had 'Direct Role' in Failure to Stop January 6 Attack

The chief investigator of the January 6 House committee told NBC News that the FBI and other federal security agencies had a "direct role" in the security failures that enabled the attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The chief investigator of the January 6 House committee told NBC news that the FBI and other Federal security agencies had a "direct role" in the security failures that enabled the attack on the Capitol.

"Law enforcement had a very direct role in contributing to the security failures that led to the violence," Tim Heaphy said in an interview. Trump "was the proximate cause...that said, what happened at the Capitol was also affected by law enforcement failures to operationalize the ample intelligence that was present before January 6 about the threats of violence.

"

While Heaphy seemed to stop short of holding the FBI primarily responsible for the attack, he said there was "pretty specific" intelligence such that law enforcement agencies could have "done a better job"

The committee's final report had said that law enforcement ultimately could not have predicted former President Donald Trump's actions and thus was not at fault for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Trump Job January FBI

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

3 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

3 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

3 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

3 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

3 minutes ago
 Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protes ..

Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protest Against Judicial Reform - Re ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.