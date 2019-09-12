House Committee Democrats Adopt Trump Impeachment Probe Rules Over Republican Objections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday brushed aside Republican objections and approved a set of rules to streamline a committee investigation of whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

The news rules approved on a 24-17 vote sparked vigorous objections from Republicans, who called the session a farce because witnesses supporting Trump would be excluded from appearing before the committee and information collected would be withheld from the public.

"Why are you changing the rules," Republican Congressman Jim Jordan asked before answering his own question: "Because nothing else has worked for you."

Jordan said earlier committee hearings with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Nixon administration whistle-blower John Dean and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller had flopped before offering an explanation tinged with sarcasm:

"Let's change the rules in the middle of the game because we got to find something" to justify impeaching Trump.

Democrats on the panel defended the measures ahead of the final 23-15 vote along party lines.

"The resolution before us represents the necessary next step in our investigation of corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power," Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said. "The conduct under investigation poses a threat to our democracy. We have an obligation to respond to this threat. And we are doing so."

The rules would withhold all new material received by the committee from the public and allow current and former Trump officials to respond to the committee queries n writing, but would not allow witnesses to appear in person on behalf of the president.

While more than half of House Democrats want to impeach Trump, unless the committee finds wrongdoing by Trump and his administration that goes beyond the Mueller report, the likelihood of achieving a 218 vote majority is considered remote.