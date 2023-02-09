UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 09:43 PM

House Committee Panel Asks for Hunter Biden Records on Business Dealings - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Hunter Biden has been asked by the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to hand over records on family business dealings, Chairman James Comer said on Thursday.

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is calling on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin to provide documents, communications, and records related to President Biden's involvement in his family's business schemes," the committee statement reads.

Both James and Hunter Biden, as well as Schwerin were "key witnesses" in the ongoing investigation on President Biden involved in the family local and international business schemes, the statement continued.

The current evidence reveals the family business was building around the President's political career and connections, the statement continued, adding some even included members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while all being done to the detriment of US citizens interest.

"This is a threat to national security," Comer said as quoted by the statement, when addressing the possibility of President Biden being compromised by his dealings, in his decision making.

Biden and his family must be transparent and be held accountable, the statement continued, adding that US citizens deserve to know if the President has been involved in fraud and other kind of abuses.

The Oversight Committee is currently investigating President Biden's and his family's over foreign business deals, to assess whether he has compromised national security.

From: Jonathan Lopez-Rivas - j.lopez-rivas@sputniknews.com

More Stories From World

