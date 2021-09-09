House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Sept. 18 Rally by Trump Supporters- Pelosi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The US House Administration Committee, with responsibilities that include protecting the Capitol from outside threats, has begun receiving briefings in preparation for a September 18 rally by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"There are some briefings going on at the appropriate level to the committee of jurisdiction in our house which is house administration and then we will be briefed after that," Pelosi said during a weekly news briefing.

Pelosi declined to provide other details, but she added: "We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact.

"

The pro-Trump group Look Ahead America announced a rally at the Capitol on December 18 to support hundreds of Trump supporters arrested following the January 6 riot.

On that day, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest lawmakers' certification of 2020 election results in several states - results that Trump said were fraudulent.

The authorities subsequently arrested more than 500 participants in the riot.