House Democratic Caucus Head Says Expects Congress To Include Ukraine Aid In Year-End Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Ukraine aid will likely be included as part of Congress' effort to fund the government and avoid a shutdown before December 16, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said on Tuesday

"It is certainly the case that we have to make sure we arrive at a year-end spending agreement to continue to fund the priorities of the American people," Jeffries said during a press conference. "I expect that additional funding for Ukraine will be part of any year-end agreement."

In September, Congress passed a bill to fund the government through December 16, granting them additional time to pass a full-year spending bill. The legislation will be considered during a so-called "lame duck" session of Congress, which takes place between elections and the new set of lawmakers taking office.

Democrats retained control of the Senate after the midterm elections last week, while control of the House remains unclear as election results are finalized. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the chamber, although Jeffries said he still sees a path to a Democratic majority as races across the country continue to be contested.

In October, US media reported that a $50 billion Ukraine aid package was under consideration for passage later in the year amid concerns that a Republican-controlled House could be less willing to provide assistance to Ukraine.

