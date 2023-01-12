House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe Responsibly

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday that he has full faith in President Joe Biden to responsibly handle a probe into the discovery of classified materials in one of his former offices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday that he has full faith in President Joe Biden to responsibly handle a probe into the discovery of classified materials in one of his former offices.

On Monday, US media reported that Biden's personal attorneys discovered classified documents at a think-tank office while vacating the work space, prompting US Attorney General Merrick Garland to assign a Federal prosecutor to probe how the sensitive materials ended up there without oversight.

The ten classified documents recovered from the think-tank office covered topics related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, media also reported.

"I have full faith and credit in President Biden. I believe that he's doing everything to take the appropriate steps to determine what happened and how to move forward in a responsible fashion, and I'm confident that he will continue to do so," Jeffries said during a press conference.

The Biden administration is fully cooperating with authorities on the matter, a White House counsel said in a statement.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Biden aides discovered a second trove of classified documents while searching for additional classified materials at the former Biden offices. White House Special Counsel Richard Stauber issued a statement saying the second batch consists of a small number of Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in Biden's garage at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. One document was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

Biden is unlikely to face any serious consequences if it were found he mishandled the classified documents, experts told Sputnik. However, the controversy might complicate pursuing a probe into former US President Donald Trump's own alleged mishandling of sensitive materials, George Mason University law professor Francis Buckley said.

On Thursday, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to ten years.