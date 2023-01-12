UrduPoint.com

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe Responsibly

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe Responsibly

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday that he has full faith in President Joe Biden to responsibly handle a probe into the discovery of classified materials in one of his former offices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday that he has full faith in President Joe Biden to responsibly handle a probe into the discovery of classified materials in one of his former offices.

On Monday, US media reported that Biden's personal attorneys discovered classified documents at a think-tank office while vacating the work space, prompting US Attorney General Merrick Garland to assign a Federal prosecutor to probe how the sensitive materials ended up there without oversight.

The ten classified documents recovered from the think-tank office covered topics related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, media also reported.

"I have full faith and credit in President Biden. I believe that he's doing everything to take the appropriate steps to determine what happened and how to move forward in a responsible fashion, and I'm confident that he will continue to do so," Jeffries said during a press conference.

The Biden administration is fully cooperating with authorities on the matter, a White House counsel said in a statement.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Biden aides discovered a second trove of classified documents while searching for additional classified materials at the former Biden offices. White House Special Counsel Richard Stauber issued a statement saying the second batch consists of a small number of Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in Biden's garage at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. One document was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

Biden is unlikely to face any serious consequences if it were found he mishandled the classified documents, experts told Sputnik. However, the controversy might complicate pursuing a probe into former US President Donald Trump's own alleged mishandling of sensitive materials, George Mason University law professor Francis Buckley said.

On Thursday, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Minority White House Trump George Wilmington United Kingdom Media All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrator ..

31 seconds ago
 Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matt ..

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

33 seconds ago
 Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at ..

Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at His Home, Personal Library

34 seconds ago
 PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

29 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.