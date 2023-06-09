UrduPoint.com

House Democrats Accuse FBI Agent Of Lying To US Congress About Media Leaks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) House Democrats are accusing a suspended FBI agent who testified to Congress as a whistleblower of lying to lawmakers about purported leaks of sensitive information to the press, NBC news reported, citing a copy of a letter from the lawmakers.

Last month, suspended FBI agent Garret O-Boyle provided testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government alongside another suspended FBI agent and a former agent, who discussed matters related to the January 6 US Capitol riot.

FBI Executive Assistant Director for Human Resources Jennifer Moore reportedly provided testimony to the Weaponization Subcommittee indicating that O'Boyle was suspended for allegedly leaking sensitive information to media organization Project Veritas.

In turn, Representative Jerry Nadler and Delegate Stacey Plaskett sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday to express concerns about O'Boyle potentially lying to Congress.

The letter alleges that O'Boyle lied to the panel by claiming that he did not provide information to members of the media prior to his suspension from the FBI, the report said.

The lawmakers are referring the matter for review by Garland, the report said.

The FBI was able to determine that O'Boyle acted as a whistleblower source for a May 12, 2022 Project Veritas video, Moore reportedly testified. The FBI suspended O'Boyle on September 23.

The FBI's probe into the matter also revealed that O'Boyle removed sensitive information from agency computers and provided it to Project Veritas without authorization, Moore said.

A spokesperson for O'Boyle denied the assertion that he lied to lawmakers about his suspension or that he leaked sensitive information to any media outlet, the report said.

"Democrats are so desperate to distract from Justice Department wrongdoing that they're willing to embarrass themselves with frivolous attacks on brave FBI whistleblowers," Weaponization Subcommittee spokesperson Russell Dye also reportedly said.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed receipt of the lawmakers' letter but declined to comment on the matter, the report added.

