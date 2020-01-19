WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) House Democrats have sent a 111-page memorandum detailing justification for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, which they urge the Senate to support; the document was also published on the website of the house's intelligence committee.

"President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress's investigation into his misconduct," the document says.

The constitution provides for the president's impeachment and removal, once he commits such serious abuse of power, it says

"The Senate must use that remedy now to safeguard the 2020 U.S. election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the President poses to America's national security," the document says.

Earlier this week, the US Senate formally initiated Trump's impeachment trial, which began with the House managers reading the charges to upper chamber and the swearing-in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to preside over the process.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.

Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.