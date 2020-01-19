UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Democrats File Trump's Impeachment Trial Memorandum To Senate

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

House Democrats File Trump's Impeachment Trial Memorandum to Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) House Democrats have sent a 111-page memorandum detailing justification for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, which they urge the Senate to support; the document was also published on the website of the house's intelligence committee.

"President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress's investigation into his misconduct," the document says.

The constitution provides for the president's impeachment and removal, once he commits such serious abuse of power, it says

"The Senate must use that remedy now to safeguard the 2020 U.S. election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the President poses to America's national security," the document says.

Earlier this week, the US Senate formally initiated Trump's impeachment trial, which began with the House managers reading the charges to upper chamber and the swearing-in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to preside over the process.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.

Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Ukraine Trump Reading United States Chamber January December Democrats Congress 2016 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

5 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

5 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

5 hours ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

5 hours ago

Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts t ..

5 hours ago

Lebanese President Calls on Army, Police to Restor ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.