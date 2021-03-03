House Democrats Launch Issues Conference to Promote Legislative Agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US House Democrats began an virtual "issues conference" featuring President Joe Biden, senior officials in his administration and activists that began Tuesday afternoon and is slated to last two days, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

"We look forward to a very robust conversation and dialogue with practitioners, activists, academics, community leaders and high ranking government officials including the president of the United States, the vice president, the secretary of state, the former secretary of state who is the climate envoy," Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Jefferies cited a menu of items reflecting the Democratic agenda in the 117th Congress, including legislation to address systemic racism and economic measures that address concerns of "every-day Americans."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized the event as "a time for reflection a time for us to listen and to learn about some of the challenges we face and some of the solutions that go with them."

Among the early participants, Vice President Kamala Harris was slated to address the conference Tuesday night.