UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Democrats Launch Issues Conference To Promote Legislative Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:40 AM

House Democrats Launch Issues Conference to Promote Legislative Agenda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US House Democrats began an virtual "issues conference" featuring President Joe Biden, senior officials in his administration and activists that began Tuesday afternoon and is slated to last two days, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

"We look forward to a very robust conversation and dialogue with practitioners, activists, academics, community leaders and high ranking government officials including the president of the United States, the vice president, the secretary of state, the former secretary of state who is the climate envoy," Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Jefferies cited a menu of items reflecting the Democratic agenda in the 117th Congress, including legislation to address systemic racism and economic measures that address concerns of "every-day Americans."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized the event as "a time for reflection a time for us to listen and to learn about some of the challenges we face and some of the solutions that go with them."

Among the early participants, Vice President Kamala Harris was slated to address the conference Tuesday night.

Related Topics

Nancy United States Democrats Congress Event Government

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

2 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

2 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

3 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

2 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.