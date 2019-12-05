UrduPoint.com
House Democrats Vow To Protect US Food Stamp Program From Trump Admin. Cuts - Pelosi

Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

House Democrats Vow to Protect US Food Stamp Program From Trump Admin. Cuts - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) House Democrats plan to fight a new Trump administration rule that would end benefits for nearly 700,000 food stamp beneficiaries, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Wednesday.

"House Democrats unequivocally oppose this hurtful and dangerous rule and will continue to safeguard SNAP to ensure all Americans can put food on the table," Pelosi said.

 

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is commonly referred to as food stamps.

Pelosi noted that Democratic support was needed to pass the last three Farm Bills to fund the Agriculture Department, which administers the SNAP program.

Earlier on Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a final rule for the SNAP program, which would end benefits for able-bodied adults without dependents under age 50.

Pelosi cited Agriculture Department estimates that 688,000 Americans will lose benefits under the new rule.

