House Evacuated in Near Paris After Minor Brings Home Shell Fished Out of Seine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) A house in a suburb of Paris was evacuated after a minor had fished out an unexploded World War I shell of the Seine and brought it home to clean off algae, La Parisien newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.

According to the report, a 13-year-old resident of the Rueil-Malmaison commune was fishing using a magnet instead of a hook on Monday. He caught an oblong object covered in algae and brought it home to wash it in the bathtub. The boy's parents were at home and realized he had brought home a shell.

The police, whom the parents called, requested a bomb squad from Paris, who demined the shell.

"This shell was still lethal," the source told the newspaper.

During the operation to neutralize the 73mm shell, some 15 residents of two stories of the building were evacuated.