House Fire Kills 2 In Tokyo Metropolis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) -- Two elderly people were confirmed dead after a fire devoured a single-storey house in the city of Higashimurayama in the western portion of Tokyo Metropolis, local media reported.

The bodies of an unidentified man and woman, aged 82 and 68 respectively, were discovered amidst the charred remains, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police's Higashimurayama Station reported on Wednesday.

At around 5:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the accident was reported to emergency service by a neighbor who witnessed flames engulfing the residence.

The lifeless body of the man was found near the living room on Tuesday morning, while the woman's body was discovered near the kitchen entrance on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Efforts to confirm their identities and investigate the cause of the fire were underway.

