House GOP Will Launch Panels On China, Weaponization Of US Government - Majority Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 09:24 PM

House GOP Will Launch Panels on China, Weaponization of US Government - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Republican members of the US House will launch special panels on threats posed by China and the alleged weaponization of the Federal government for political purposes, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

"You're going to see us today set up the Select Subcommittee on China to finally confront the challenge that is one of the greatest threats to our nation," Scalise said during a press conference. "We're going to set up that Church Committee to look at some of these federal agencies that are weaponizing government to go after families across this country based on their political views."

On Friday, House Republicans elected Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker after several days of delays over internal party divisions. On Monday, House Republicans passed a rules package establishing how the lower chamber will be governed over the next two years, allowing lawmakers to move forward with business.

Today, Republican members will launch a select committee to investigate issues of economic and security competition with China.

The committee is expected to be chaired by Congressman Mike Gallagher.

House Republicans will also launch a special committee to investigate the possible weaponization of federal government agencies against US citizens, styled after the 1975 Church Committee, which investigated FBI, CIA, NSA and IRS abuses. The resolution establishing the panel calls for a final report on the matter by January 2, 2025.

House Republicans are focused on passing their "Commitment to America" agenda and "critical oversight" of the Biden administration, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said during the press conference.

The House will also vote today to stop the Biden administration from selling strategic petroleum reserves to China, Stefanik said. Later this week, House Republicans will bring the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act to the floor, Stefanik also said. The bill would require health care practitioners to provide life-saving medical care to babies born alive who survive an attempted abortion.

