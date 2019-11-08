House Impeachment Investigators Release Closed-Door Testimony Of State Dept. Official Kent
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the closed-door testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent in the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump.
Kent testified in a closed-door hearing before the Intelligence Committee on October 15 and is due to testify again at a public hearing on November 13.