House Impeachment Report Says Trump Solicited Foreign Interference to Benefit Reelection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) US House Democrats on Tuesday released a report of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying they uncovered proof that he spent months soliciting foreign interference from Ukraine to benefit his re-election.

"The impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election," the report said.