House Impeachment Report Says Trump Solicited Foreign Interference to Benefit Re-election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) US House Democrats on Tuesday released a report of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying they uncovered proof that he spent months soliciting foreign interference from Ukraine to benefit his re-election.

"The impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election," the House Intelligence Committee (HIC) report said.

The report uncovered "clear" evidence that Trump abused the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into his political rival, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, HIC Chairman Adam Schiff and his colleagues Carolyn Maloney and Eliot Engel said in a press release.

"The evidence is clear that after his scheme to secure foreign help in his reelection was uncovered, President Trump abused the power of his office for personal and political gain, at the expense of our national security," the three Democratic members of Congress said in the release.

Trump's actions undermined the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and violated his oath of office, also challenging the core of the US Constitutional system of checks and balances, separation of powers and rule of law, Schiff, Maloney and Eliot said.

White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham rejected the conclusions of the report, saying it lacked any evidence to substantiate its charges.

"At the end of a one sided sham process, Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations ... Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger."

On Monday, House Republicans issued their own 123-page report rejecting all the conclusions in the official committee report and saying it lacked any evidence at all to substantiate its charges.