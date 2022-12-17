UrduPoint.com

House January 6 Panel To Vote On Criminal Charges Against Trump On Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 02:10 AM

House January 6 Panel to Vote on Criminal Charges Against Trump on Monday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The House committee tasked with investigating the January 6 US Capitol riot will vote on whether to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, Politico reported on Friday.

The panel will consider on Monday afternoon whether to urge the US Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Other charges considered by the committee include obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the US government, the report said.

The document includes extensive justification for the recommended charges, the report added.

The committee was tasked with investigating the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, during which a crowd breached the Capitol Complex and disrupted the certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.

US prosecutors have convicted a number of individuals with crimes related to the riot, which the committee attempted to tie to Trump over a series of public hearings.

