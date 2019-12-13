UrduPoint.com
House Judiciary Committee to Hold Vote on Impeachment Articles Friday After 13-Hour Debate

The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives delayed voting on amendments to two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until Friday morning after more than 13 hours of heated debates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives delayed voting on amendments to two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until Friday morning after more than 13 hours of heated debates.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler struck the gavel shortly before midnight in Washington, ending the marathon session without a vote of approval on the accusations against Trump.

The delay angered Republicans on the committee, who said they were not consulted on the matter. Georgia Representative Doug Collins immediately expressed outrage saying the move "blew up schedules for everyone" before brandishing the proceedings "kangaroo court." Another representative called the move "Stalinesque.

"

After the vote on the final versions of the articles of impeachment, they will then move to the floor of the lower chamber of Congress for a full vote. Should the House vote to impeach, the process will move to the Senate, at which point the president will be put on trail.

The impeachment inquiry against Trump was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint alleged that the president abused his power and pressured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate the possible corruption of political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who once sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

