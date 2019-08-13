UrduPoint.com
House Judiciary Leaders Press US Prisons Chief Over Epstein Alleged Suicide

Tue 13th August 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The top two members of the US House Judiciary Committee have asked Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Acting Director Hugh Hurwitz to answer a list of 23 questions related to policies and procedures at the facility in New York where accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly committed suicide.

"It is imperative that the Committee on the Judiciary... receive responses to these questions related to the adequacy of BOP's suicide prevention policies and their implementation in this instance, as soon as possible," House Judiciary panel chairman Jerrold Nadler and Ranking Member Doug Collins said in a letter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice has learned of "serious irregularities" at the Federal jail in New York where Epstein allegedly killed himself on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as of early Monday evening, the FBI and other federal agencies were on Epstein's island looking for any evidence that may implicate his inner circle, several media outlets reported citing unnamed sources, although they had photos of the raid.

The incident has been met with suspicion because Epstein, who is linked to many famous and powerful people, was taken off suicide watch, inexplicably, despite reportedly trying to kill himself just weeks earlier.

